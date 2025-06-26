Ravens Legend Among Best Values of Millennium
The hit rate on offensive linemen selected outside of the first round of the NFL Draft becoming one of the league's elite isn't high but the Baltimore Ravens struck gold with one of the rare exceptions in the third round of the 2007 draft when they selected Marshal Yanda out of Iowa.
After starting 12 games at right tackle as a rookie opposite of Hall of Fame left tackle Jonathan Ogden, he put together a gold-jacket-worthy resume of his own as the gold standard for interior offense line play at guard for the bulk of an illustrious 13-year career in Charm City. His sustained dominance and excellence as a former mid-round pick earned Yanda the No. 3 spot on NFL.com's Eric Edholm list of the top five best draft values of the millennium at offensive line.
"The Ravens rightfully have earned a reputation as one of the best drafting teams of the century because of picks such as Yanda," Edholm wrote. "Although primarily a guard in his terrific 13-year career, Yanda also occasionally played outside, including starting most of his rookie season at right tackle."
Yanda was the ultimate competitor and versatile piece for the Ravens in the offensive trenches who could play every position at an elite level but center when needed. His tenacity, physicality and toughness as a blocker, especially in the run game, made him the tone-setter for the entire unit. He established himself as a stalwart leader early on in his career and showed tremendous grit by playing through multiple injuries. The 2012 Super Bowl champion was named to eight Pro Bowls, voted to seven first-or-second-team All Pro teams and made the NFL’s 2010s All-Decade Team.
The only two linemen who were ranked ahead of him as greater value picks since the turn of the century were Philadelphia Eagles legendary center Jason Kelce and fellow 2010's All-Decade team honoree at guard Jahri Evans who played all but his final season with the New Orleans Saints.
Kelce was selected in the sixth round of the 2011 draft and went on to make seven Pro Bowls, be voted to six First Team All Pros and play in a pair of Super Bowls, winning one and coming up just short in the other. Evans was selected in the fourth round of the 2006 draft and went on to become a six-time Pro Bowler, a four-time First Team All-Pro selection and a Super Bowl champion in 2009.
"Interior linemen certainly can drift into the lower reaches of the draft, with a lower positional value than offensive tackle and many other spots," Edholm wrote. "But Yanda’s ascension into one of the league’s most dependable blockers as a late third-round selection makes him one of the more remarkable value picks of his era."
