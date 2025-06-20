Ravens Coach Praises Lamar Jackson's Growth
When Tee Martin joined the Baltimore Ravens coaching staff in 2021 as a wide receivers coach, franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson had already established himself as one of the best players in the league. He had a unanimous league MVP, First Team All Pro honors and a Pro Bowl nod on his resume.
Back then, Jackson used to let his play on the field do the talking for him when it came to being a leader while other more seasoned and boisterous veteran players handled vocal leadership duties.
"When I first got here in 2021, [Jackson] was the leader by play, by action," Martin said. "There was a lot on his plate, and he was relatively quiet. You kind of saw it a little bit during game day when his competitive spirit starts to show."
Over the past two seasons, Martin has been working much closer with Jackson while serving as the Ravens quarterbacks coach. During their time together, the star signal-caller has put together two of the best seasons of his already illustrious career, winning a second league MVP and was robbed of his third this past year despite posting the best season by a dual-threat quarterback in NFL history.
While Jackson has made tremendous strides as a passer throughout his career, the area of his game where Martin has seen him improve the most, especially heading into his eighth season in the league is leading more with his words as well as his actions.
"Being with him every day and being around him more closely, his communication – nonverbal and verbal – you really hear him in the back having side conversations that [wasn't] the case a couple years ago and you see more and more of that," Martin said.
Jackson is more engaged with offensive linemen, especially two-time Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum. The two share the responsibility of getting the correct calls and checks to the rest of the offense during plays in both practice and games.
"Those two guys have to be on the same page," Martin said. "If Lamar makes a call, Tyler has to echo it. If Tyler makes the call, he has to communicate it back to Lamar, so there's a lot of two-way communication that goes on between the quarterback and the center."
The Ravens have had an influx of veteran talent come through the team in recent years since Martin has been Jackson's position coach including the likes of fellow multi-time Pro Bowlers such as Odell Beckham Jr., Derrick Henry and most recently, DeAndre Hopkins. Their arrivals from other teams where they often ran totally different schemes have forced Jackson to become more vocal naturally.
"We've had guys that's been in and out that's causing him to talk about what he sees and how he feels [about] things," Martin said. "That's the biggest area I've seen is the verbal and nonverbal communication that he has really grown and taken his game to the next level."
The Ravens also have a lot of young players who the team has added in recent years that he'll need to step up if and when the time comes so getting them prepared and up to speed to the best of his abilities make him a consummate veteran leader.
"I'm going into Year Eight, so I've got no other choice," Jackson said. "There are a lot of young guys coming in now, so I've got to."
