Ravens Rookie Surprises Mother in Best Way Possible
In just nine days, Baltimore Ravens edge rusher Mike Green will play his first NFL regular season game when he suits up against the Buffalo Bills on "Sunday Night Football."
However, he didn't want to wait to give back to the person who means more to him than anyone else.
On Thursday, Green shared on Instagram that he recently bought his mother a house of her own. This comes less than two months after Green signed his rookie contract, as he and most other second-round picks held out for more guaranteed money.
"From living in every part of the Burg (Williamsburg, Va.), from staying with [people], from hotel to hotel, from section 8, from years with no home, you always made a way to satisfy us," Green wrote. "I told you many times since a kid I'll buy you your own [house] and here we are years later standing on business! Many more [blessings] to come but [definitely] my biggest milestone. I'm proud to be your son. You deserve it, I LOVE you mama."
Green's mother was previously with him when the Ravens selected him at No. 59 overall on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Green, 22, established himself as a top prospect last season at Marshall, leading the nation with 17 sacks and earning first-team All-American and Sun Belt Player of the Year honors. He fell in the draft due to off-field concerns, but the Ravens say they've done their due diligence.
The Virginia native is slated to play a key role in the Ravens' pass rush this season, and seeing as he played in all three preseason games, he's already getting used to the NFL.
"I'd probably say the biggest thing is [that] these dudes are bigger, stronger and faster, of course," Green said after Saturday's preseason finale against the Washington Commanders. "The speed of the game is just so much faster, and of course the competition is going to go way up, because these are guys' jobs. There are people competing for a job, and I think that brings a little bit more of a competitive edge, just because this is their job. So yes, we've been able to go out here and compete against each other and go against these other teams, and it's been great so far."
