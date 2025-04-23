Ravens Named Fit for Lions Star WR
The Baltimore Ravens enter the NFL Draft with one of the best rosters in the NFL, as they look to add onto it and potentially get over the hump in the AFC in 2025.
While Baltimore has a star-studded cast, there's no such thing as too many weapons in today's NFL - especially when you are trying to get past Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.
David Latham of Last Word On Sports agrees, which is why he has the Ravens as one of the top fits for Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams in a potential trade.
"The Baltimore Ravens have a group of well-rounded receivers, but they don’t have anyone who can take the top off a defense," Latham writes. "The team never found a proper replacement for Marquise Brown, and Jameson Williams could easily fill that role in a trade. With an MVP-caliber quarterback in Lamar Jackson, Williams could be the missing piece to finally get this team over the hump and into the Super Bowl."
Williams has taken consistent steps forward since being drafted by the Lions in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Alabama. He took a massive leap forward in 2024, putting together his first career 1,000 yard season while averaging over 17 yards per reception. He also had eight total touchdowns from scrimmage, as the Lions used him in both the passing game and the occasional trick play on the ground.
Baltimore adding a player of Williams' caliber would be a perfect addition for its offense. His game-breaking speed would be a nice complement to Derrick Henry's power on the ground, and they can find ways to incorporate Williams into the run game in ways similar to what Detroit has done.
In terms of dual-threat gadget weapons, Williams is among the best in the league and would be an exciting addition to an already-loaded Baltimore offense.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!