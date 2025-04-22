Ravens' Mark Andrews Breaks Silence on Trade Rumors
Three months after his costly drop in the Divisional Round, Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews finally opened up about that now-infamous play, as well as the countless trade rumors involving him this offseason.
At last week's pre-draft press conference, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta gave a non-committal answer when asked about Andrews' future. During a promotional tour for DexcomU, an NIL program for athletes with diabetes, Andrews said he has yet to have any conversations about his future with the team.
"At the end of the day, I think [DeCosta] said it perfectly: He's in the business of keeping great players and it's a business at the end of the day," Andrews told ESPN. "You can't be surprised by anything, but I'm a Raven."
Andrews, 29, had a career-high 11 touchdowns last season and became the Ravens' all-time leader in receiving and total touchdowns. However, his 39.6 yards per game were his fewest since his rookie season in 2018.
The three-time Pro Bowler has one year left on his contact with a cap hit of just over $16.9 million. Baltimore could save $11 million against the cap if it were to trade or release him.
"I know the Ravens and my relationship is incredibly strong and I trust in [DeCosta] and everybody there over at the Ravens," Andrews said. "And there's nothing on my end really to share. For me, it's just been working hard this offseason and trying to get in the best shape of my life, trying to have the best season of my life coming up and winning a Super Bowl."
Andrews has been a key piece of the Ravens' offense since his arrival, and it would hurt to leave on such a sour note. That aforementioned drop, which came on the potential tying two-point conversion, made him public enemy number one for some fans.
Right now, Andrews hopes he'll have a chance for redemption this season.
"That's sports, man. Things happen," Andrews said. "I know the type of player that I am, what I can do, and it is what it is. It was tough, wasn't the best game and I'm looking forward to redemption."
