Ravens Named Intriguing Destination for Versatile Playmaker
The Baltimore Ravens just completed their latest disappointing playoff exit, and now, they will enter a pivotal offseason in which they will face significant complications.
The Ravens don't have a whole lot of cap room, so they will have some trouble actually improving their roster in free agency. However, there may be some moves out there for Baltimore to make.
David Latham of Last Word On Sports has pitched a rather interesting idea, suggesting that the Ravens pursue running back Austin Ekeler to serve as a complement for Derrick Henry if the Washington Commanders decide to cut him.
"The Baltimore Ravens have a superstar running back in Derrick Henry, and Ekeler will not take touches away from the future Hall of Famer," Latham wrote. "He could, however, provide some much-needed support on passing downs. At his peak, Ekeler was arguably the NFL’s best receiving back, and he’s still one of the league’s better sets of hands. Derrick Henry is a lot of things, but he doesn’t bring much as a receiver. Adding Ekeler for clear passing downs should add another threat to an aerial attack that is already one of the best in the league."
Ekeler spent the 2024 campaign with the Washington Commanders, playing in 12 games and rushing for 367 yards and four touchdowns while averaging 4.8 yards per carry. He also caught 35 passes for 366 yards.
Given that the 29-year-old is clearly not the player he once was during his peak Los Angeles Chargers days, Baltimore may be able to nab him on a cheap one-year deal.
Ekeler spent the first seven years of his career with the Chargers between 2017 and 2023, establishing himself as one of the most versatile halfbacks in football.
He led the NFL in rushing and receiving touchdowns back-to-back seasons in 2021 and 2022, racking up 1,558 and 1,637 all-purpose yards, respectively, over those two years.
Ekeler would definitely add a different dimension to the Ravens' offense.
