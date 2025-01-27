Ravens Assistant 'Name to Watch' for OC Job
At this point, Baltimore Ravens assistant coaches rising up the coaching ranks is the rule, not the exception.
Every year, it seems like multiple members of John Harbaugh's staff earn promotions, either with the Ravens or another team. Sure, it's hard to go through so much turnover each year, but it's a testament to both Harbaugh and the organization as a whole that assistants keep earning these opportunities.
Now, another assistant could be on the same path.
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Seattle Seahawks interviewed Ravens run game coordinator Travis Switzer for their offensive coordinator position over the weekend. The Seahawks ended up hiring former New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak to fill the position on Sunday night, but Switzer reportedly impressed the team's brass and is "a name to watch" for other offensive coordinator positions.
Switzer has been with the Ravens since 2017, but this season was his first as the team's run game coordinator. Safe to say he made a strong first impression, as Baltimore finished finished first in rushing yards and rushing yards per attempt. It's easy to attribute that success entirely to Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry, but Switzer deserves credit for his scheme as well.
"Shout out to 'Trav' with the game plan, and Derrick," Jackson said after a Wild Card Round win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, in which the Ravens ran for 299 yards. "You can't take anything away from Derrick. He's just that guy. The offensive line got great penetration, kept blocking those guys. [They have a] great defensive front, great linebackers, but our guys were just hungry. We know what's at stake for us, and they got it done. They got the job done."
Switzer is still relatively young, so him earning offensive coordinator interviews already shows the potential teams see in him. If he were to earn such a role, it would once again be a compliment to Harbaugh and the culture he's helped build in Baltimore.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!