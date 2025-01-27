Former Ravens WR Makes First Super Bowl Appearance
On Feb. 11, 2024, Marquise "Hollywood" Brown watched Super Bowl LVIII with the same feeling as many of his former Baltimore Ravens teammates, wishing he was there instead.
"Pray one day I get to experience a Super Bowl, atmosphere crazy," Brown wrote on social media at the time.
One year later, that prayer has been answered.
On Sunday night, Brown advanced to his first Super Bowl as the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in a thrilling AFC Championship Game. Kansas City may be looking to become the first team to ever win three-straight Super Bowls, but for Brown, this is an all-new experience.
"Thank you God," Brown wrote Sunday night. "See y'all in New Orleans."
After the game, Brown shared just how much this moment means to him as someone who's dreamt of playing in the big game for many years.
“No, ain’t nothing like this. This is what we would dream of as a kid, this is what you want to be a part of and you know it’s a blessing,” Brown told KSHB 41.
Brown, spent most of the season on injured reserve following a preseason shoulder injury, but made his return late in the year and helped unlock the Chiefs' passing attack. He had three receptions for 35 yards in Sunday's victory, though he is still looking for his first touchdown in a Chiefs uniform.
Nonetheless, Kansas City was able to survive his absence just fine, posting a 15-2 regular-season record to earn the top seed in the conference yet again. While he wishes he could've helped earlier in the season, he's grateful he could return for the championship push.
“Thank God, and thank my teammates, you know, when I couldn’t play, just those guys were going at it and I just wish I was there to help them," Brown said. "So now being able to be here, help them on and off the field, it’s been a blessing man.”
In his three years in Baltimore, Brown, a 2019 first-round pick out of Oklahoma, had 195 receptions for 2,361 yards and 21 touchdowns, becoming a solid deep-threat for Lamar Jackson and the offense. The Ravens traded Brown to the Arizona Cardinals during the 2022 NFL Draft, acquiring a first-round pick that they would eventually turn into Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum with another trade. After two years in the desert, he signed with Kansas City on a one-year deal last offseason.
The Chiefs will face the NFC-champion Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9 at 6:30 p.m. ET.
