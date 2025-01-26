Ravens Want to Re-Sign Star FB
Fullbacks are a dying breed in the modern NFL, but there are still a few making an impact across the league, and the Baltimore Ravens have arguably the best one.
Patrick Ricard, a five-time Pro Bowl selection and first-team All-Pro this season, has been an amazing asset for the Ravens' run-heavy offense. This season was possibly his best yet, as he opened huge holes for Derrick Henry and co. In fact, 15 of Henry's 16 rushing touchdowns this season came with Ricard on the field.
Having a player the size of an offensive lineman be able to line up in the backfield is obviously a tremendous asset, but unfortunately, he's due to hit free agency in a few weeks time.
When the Ravens cleaned out their lockers on Monday, Ricard, 30, emphatically stated that he wants to reture as a later. A few days later, general manager Eric DeCosta echoed that sentiment loud and proud.
"His agent is a good friend of mine, and I think Pat knows how we feel about him, and I would for him to retire as a Raven, too," DeCosta told reporters Wednesday. "He epitomizes everything that we're all about. And he's another undrafted guy who just became – in my opinion – the best at his position. So, we'll have those discussions.
"This is not the first time he's been a free agent. In fact, I think he's signed at least two deals with us after his rookie deal, so this is probably his fourth contract now with us – if we can get him signed – and I would say that would be the goal."
Obviously, Ricard isn't a star the way Henry and Lamar Jackson are, but he's a key cog in the Ravens' offensive machine. Unquestionably, they'd love to have him back as they continue to chase a Super Bowl.
