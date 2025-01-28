Ravens Fans Return Bills' Favor After AFC Championship Loss
Classy gesture or kicking a player while he's down? That may depend on the perspective.
After last week's 27-25 Divisional Round loss to the Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews took a lot of heat from the media and fanbase due to two critical mistakes in the fourth quarter. Namely, he fumbled around midfield with just over nine minutes to go, and mroe infamously, dropped what would've been the tying two-point conversion with 93 seconds left.
The Bills would then run out the clock to earn the victory and advance to the AFC Championship Game.
As Andrews dealt with the vitriol after the game, Bills fans took it upon themselves to help out in any way they could.
Bills Mafia started a GoFundMe supporting Breakthrough TD1, a diabetes research and advocacy organization that Andrews, who suffers from diabetes himself, has worked with in the past. As of Monday night, the GoFundMe has raised over $143,000, with 4,400 people donating.
Now, Ravens fans are returning the faithful.
In a similar fashion to Andrews, Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid is now facing online backlash after a crticial mistake in the fourth quarter of Sunday's AFC Championship Game loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Specifically, Kincaid attempted to make a diving catch on Josh Allen's desperation pass on fourth down with two minutes left, only for it to fall through his hands.
The Chiefs would then run out the clock to advance to their third-straight Super Bowl and fifth in the past six years, much to the ire of many NFL fans.
In response, Ravens fans started a GoFundMe to support The Summit Center, an organization that provides services for those with autism and other developmental disabilities. Kincaid has worked with The Summit Center for years now, and even picked it as his charity of choice for the NFL's "My Cause My Cleats" initiative. As of Monday night, the GoFundMe has raised roughly $5,400 with 208 people donating.
It is a very kind gesture overall, but it's easy to feel like there's a bit of pity in these donations. Nonetheless, Andrews thanked fans for their donations to the charity, and Kincaid likely feels similarly.
