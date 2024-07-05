Ravens Named Landing Spot for All-Pro Safety
With the Baltimore Ravens about to begin training camp later this month, many would assume that free agency is but a distant memory at this point.
However, the Ravens have shown time and time again that they love signing veterans late in the offseason. Just last year, they signed cornerbacks Arthur Maulet and Ronald Darby, as well as edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney, in July and August. Clowney was the clear standout of that group, finishing second on the team with 9.5 sacks in his one and only season in Baltimore.
So then, who could be the Ravens' classic late summer addition this year? Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox named a few candidates, but the one that stands out is three-time Pro Bowl safety Jamal Adams, even if he's not the player he once was.
"Safety Jamal Adams probably won't return to the Pro Bowl form that he last exhibited in 2020. Injuries have limited the 28-year-old to 22 games over the past three seasons, and he was largely inconsistent in coverage during his Seattle Seahawks tenure," Knox writes.
"However, Adams can still make an impact as a rotational box safety and hybrid linebacker. In nine games last season, he tallied 48 tackles and seven tackles for loss. In 2020, he recorded an impressive 9.5 sacks."
There has actually been legitimate interest between Adams and the Ravens, as the team hosted him for a visit back in May. He left without a contract, but perhaps the two sides could circle back with the season drawing closer.
The No. 6 overall pick by the New York Jets in 2017, Adams began his career with great promise as he made the Pro Bowl in three of his first four seasons. Unfortunately, injuries and declining play led to his release from the Seahawks back in March, and to him remaining unsigned this far into the offseason.
That said, Adams could still be useful in a smaller role, which the Ravens could easily provide him. Baltimore could use some depth behind stars Kyle Hamilton and Marcus Williams, and Adams could fill that role even if he plays more like a linebacker than a traditional safety now. He'd also be available for relatively cheap, which would be great news for the cap-strapped Ravens.
