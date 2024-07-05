Browns Could Cut Former Ravens QB
For years, Tyler Huntley was a valuable asset for the Baltimore Ravens as Lamar Jackson's top backup, and their similar skillsets allowed Huntley to fill in well enough when needed.
This offseason, though, Huntley left Baltimore to sign a one-year deal with the Cleveland Browns. However, it seems like he's already fighting just to keep his roster spot.
Deshaun Watson and Jameis Winston are locked in as the No. 1 and No. 2 quarterbacks respectively, so they're not going anywhere. That leaves Huntley and 2023 draft pick Dorian Thompson-Robinson as the remaining quarterbacks on the roster, and Zac Johnson of The Athletic doesn't believe both of them will stick around.
"Maybe either Huntley or Thompson-Robinson ends up getting traded to help Cleveland address something at the back of the roster. Maybe Huntley makes it and serves as the designated quarterback sneak runner. Maybe Thompson-Robinson will have an impressive summer and becomes the inexpensive, long-term backup option the team hoped he could be," Johnson writes. "Regardless of when Watson is fully cleared, Huntley and Thompson-Robinson figure to get plenty of August chances to audition for Cleveland first, but also the rest of the league."
The Browns' decision to sign both Winston and Huntley around the same time this offseason was a bit confusing, and it seems like they created a bit of a logjam for themselves at quarterback. Then again, they cycled through four different starting quarterbacks last season - five including Jeff Driskel, who started the regular season finale when starters were resting - so their caution is understandable with that context.
With Thompson-Robinson being younger and potentially offering more upside, it's fair to wonder if Huntley will actually make it on the final roster.
If Huntley does wind up leaving Cleveland, could he possibly return to Baltimore? The Ravens' backup quarterback situation isn't great right now, with only 38-year-old journeyman Josh Johnson and a pair of rookies in Devin Leary and Emory Jones as depth behind Jackson. Huntley isn't a world-beater by any means, but he's familiar enough with the offense to pick up right where he left off.
Over four seasons in Baltimore, Huntley started nine of the 20 games he appeared in while completing 64.6 percent of his passes for 1,957 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also added 509 yards and three touchdowns as a rusher.
Huntley was also named to the 2022 Pro Bowl as an injury replacement, which confused many at the time and still does to this day.
