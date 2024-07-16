Ravens Dominate Top 100 Rankings
Ranking pieces are "in" right now just before training camp, and naturally, the Baltimore Ravens are well represented in said rankings.
The latest ranking comes courtesy of Pro Football Network's Dallas Robinson, who took a stab at ranking the top 100 players in the NFL. Baltimore dominated the list, placing seven players in the top 100 including quarterback Lamar Jackson at No. 3.
"Lamar Jackson became just the 11th NFL player to win multiple MVP awards after an electric 2023 campaign in which he appeared more comfortable as a passer than he had in several seasons," Robinson writes. "He ranked third in adjusted net yards per attempt (7.34) and fourth in QBR, punctuating his outstanding season-long performance with a five-TD outing against the Miami Dolphins in Week 17.
"Jackson flourished as a pocket quarterback but was still a threat on the ground, finishing with 200+ more rushing yards than any other signal-caller. Among QBs, he ranked second in rushing success rate and third in rushing first downs."
Earlier on Monday, Jackson came in as the No. 4 quarterback in the league according to an ESPN survey of executives, players and scouts. Here, he's not only the No. 2 quarterback only behind Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes, but the No. 3 player in the entire league. It goes to show how opinions on the two-time MVP can vary wildly, but it is nice to see a more optimistic outlook.
Elsewhere, the Ravens' two brightest stars on defense, safety Kyle Hamilton and linebacker Roquan Smith, placed close to each other at No. 27 and No. 29 respectively. The other four Ravens then occupy the bottom half of the list, with tight end Mark Andrews at No. 53, defensive tackle Justin Madubuike at No. 63, running back Derrick Henry at No. 69 and center Tyler Linderbaum at No. 99.
In addition to their current stars, the Ravens have several up-and-comers who could crack this list in due time. That group includes cornerback Brandon Stephens, linebacker Trenton Simpson and tight end Isaiah Likely.
It's shaping up to be another huge season in Baltimore, potentially Super Bowl or bust. If the Ravens are to reach that goal, they'll need both their stars and their lesser-known players to step up.
