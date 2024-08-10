Ravens CB Nate Wiggins Suffers Shoulder Injury
Baltimore Ravens rookie cornerback Nate Wiggins left Friday's preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles with a shoulder injury early in the third quarter. The team says his return is questionable.
Wiggins, a first-round pick out of Clemson, has drawn plenty of praise over the offseason, and he was absolutely living up to the hype in his preseason debut. Just on the first drive alone, Wiggins broke up three passes and forced a fourth-down stop with the final one.
Baltimore decided to leave Wiggins, along with a few other high-profile players, in to start the second half, and sadly, his injury came on Philadelphia's first drive of the second half. This comes after Ravens linebacker Chris Board was ruled out for the rest of the game with a concussion he suffered in the second quarter.
The young cornerback is expected to play a big role in the secondary right away, even if he's not a true starter. That's especially the case after veteran Arthur Maulet suffered a knee injury that will likely keep him out for the first few weeks of the season.
Hopefully, Wiggins, a first-team All-ACC selection in his final year at Clemson, avoids serious injury and is ready to go soon.
