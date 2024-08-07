Ravens' John Harbaugh Explains WR Signing
The Baltimore Ravens love themselves some late free agency signings, and with the addition of wide receiver Russell Gage on Tuesday, they're back at it once again.
Gage, 28, missed all of last season with a torn patellar tendon, and that was after suffering a scary concussion in a 2022 playoff game. His 2022 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was a bit underwhelming, just like the offense as a whole, as he had 51 receptions for 426 yards and five touchdowns. The best stretch of his career came with the Atlanta Falcons from 2020-21, as he had 138 receptions for 1,556 yards and eight touchdowns across those two seasons.
As a depth receiver, Gage provides some good upside as a buy-low candidate, and head coach John Harbaugh is excited to welcome him aboard.
"It was an opportunity for us," Harbaugh told reporters on Tuesday. "He's a guy that's proven, a proven player. [He] catches, [he's] a tough player, physical player, great hands, [he's] just a proven NFL veteran-type player.
"Just starting today, he looked good, but just starting to ramp him up a little bit. I think he got his helmet around 1:00 p.m. and was out there at 1:20 p.m. But, we got him out there and got him going a little bit, so he'll learn the offense, and he should play [against the Eagles on] Friday."
Gage now joins a receiving corps led by Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman and Nelson Agholor. He will likely be competing with the likes of Tylan Wallace, Deonte Harty and rookie Devontez Walker for playing time, assuming they make the roster.
The LSU product obviously won't be a game-changer, but he's definitely worth taking a flier on.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!