Ravens New Kicker Impressing at OTAs
The Baltimore Ravens are beginning a new era at kicker this offseason after parting ways with veteran Justin Tucker.
Baltimore selected Arizona kicker Tyler Loop in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, making him the second and final kicker off the board in the draft after the New England Patriots selected Miami kicker Andres Borregales just four picks prior. Loop is now expected to win the Ravens' kicking job this offseason after Tucker's departure, and it apparently hasn't taken him long to impress at OTAs.
According to Ravens team reporter Justin Robertson, Loop had an excellent day in live action at Friday's OTA practice by going a perfect 6-of-6 on field goals, which included a 60-yarder.
During his five seasons at Arizona, Loop was a steady kicker that showed off his range toward the end of his career. After starting off as a punter in 2020, he ended his college career 126 of 128 on extra points and 67 of 80 on field goals with a long of 62 yards.
"I think it's really exciting more than pressure, just because it gives you something to shoot for, right? We always want to be improving. We always want to be chasing perfection and learning how to adjust well and make kicks," Loop said during his introductory press conference. "Getting to follow in the footsteps of a guy like [Justin Tucker] who's been so elite and get to compete with him and maybe learn from him, that gets me fired up. I'm ready to get up there and start competing and finding ways to win games and make kicks."
Tucker has been accused of sexual misconduct by 16 massage therapists in the Baltimore area after allegations originally surfaced in January. The NFL has continued to investigate the matter.
However, upon Tucker's release, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement that the move was a "football decision."
The Ravens begin the preseason on Aug. 7 against the Indianapolis Colts.
