Ravens Star Disses Olympics
Flag football will be an Olympic sport come the 2028 games, and NFL players will be allowed to partake. Several stars have already expressed interest, such as Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson.
"Just to think about the chances of playing in the Olympics and getting a gold medal is a dream, just reverting back to being a kid and watching the track and field meets, watching basketball win the gold medal," Jefferson said, according to ESPN. "That's something that as a kid I always wanted to be a part of, but football wasn't global. So now that we're expanding the game and we're going more global, it's pretty cool."
While it's a dream for Jefferson and several other NFL players to partake in the games, one player who made it clear he won't be partaking was Baltimore Ravens wideout Zay Flowers.
“I play real football," Flowers said, per the Ravens' official website. "I ain’t really worried about going to the Olympics. "I’m trying to win a Super Bowl.”
Flowers isn't the only Ravens star who won't be partaking in the Olympics. In an appearance onThe Lounge, two-time MVP Lamar Jackson also said he won't be playing in the Olympics.
"I doubt it. I'm a professional NFL player." Jackson said. "So I'm just going to stay over here and let those guys have fun."
While many fans may have been excited about the thought of Jackson and Flowers playing flag football on the big stage, both seem more focused on bringing a Super Bowl to Baltimore rather than spending time in the offseason dedicated to another championship outside of Baltimore, even if that championship is a gold medal. While other players will likely participate, these Ravens will not be.
