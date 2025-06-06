Rookie LB 'Plays Like a Raven,' DC Says
When the Baltimore Ravens are the topic of discussion, Ray Lewis — arguably the best off-ball linebacker in NFL history — is often the first player to come up, and for good reason. If there's anyone who embodies the phrase "play like a Raven," it's him.
So, a fellow linebacker receiving such praise is incredibly impressive, especially when it's a rookie.
After Wednesday's practice, defensive coordinator Zach Orr bestowed that compliment on Teddye Buchanan, a fourth-round pick out of California.
"Teddye plays like a Raven," Orr told reporters. "You know, his college film, he flies around, he seeks contact, he can play in space and he's a smart player. I mean, you're talking about a guy who came from a smaller school, dominated that, then made a one-year jump - got there kind of like in the middle of the summer - and dominated the ACC at a big school."
"I'm excited about Teddye. We talk a lot about his place, he's playing both positions for us, Mike, Will and Dime, and he's done a good job going out there so far."
A San Francisco native, Buchanan spent four seasons at UC Davis before transferring to Cal last season. He made the jump to the FBS level flawlessly, recording 114 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, five sacks, four pass breakups and two forced fumbles. He earned first-team All-ACC honors in the Golden Bears' first year in the conference.
Right now, Buchanan seems to be competing with Trenton Simpson — who started much of last season before being benched down the stretch — to start next to Roquan Smith. That competition will likely last the entire offseason, but Orr's ringing endorsement could bode well for Buchanan's chances.
