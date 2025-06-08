Ravens Speedster Embracing Special Teams Opportunity
With five-time Pro Bowler Derrick Henry slated to receive the bulk of the carries in the Baltimore Ravens backfield and fellow veteran Justice Hill entrenched as their primary pass-catching and third-down option at the position, there won't be an abundance of touches on offense left for third-year pro Keaton Mitchell in the 2025 season.
However, that doesn't mean the former undrafted gem can't still have a profound impact and be a threat to go the distance anytime he touches the ball. Mitchell is slated to be the Ravens' primary kick returner for the upcoming season, and he is not only willing to fill the role but is also enthusiastic about it and the potential impact he can have.
"I'm definitely doing that, especially since if it's a touchback, it'll go to the 35 [-yard line], so I'm pretty sure teams will put it in play, and I want to be the one to return to kickoff returns," Mitchell said.
Like many young athletes who grew up watching college and NFL football in the 2000s and early 2010s, Mitchell admired the play of Hall of Fame return specialist Devin Hester, who is widely renowned as the best return specialist of all time, ranked first or top five in all major kick and punt return stats.
Hester briefly played for the Ravens in the final year of his career in 2016, but in his heyday, he was a lethal weapon on special teams with his electric playmaking ability. It made him a threat to flip the field or take it the distance for a score on any given return, which earned him the nickname 'Anytime' and made opposing teams afraid to kick the ball anywhere remotely in his direction.
Mitchell wants to present that kind of threat and eventually become a "Don't-kick-it-at-type of guy" like Hester. He got his first action as a kick returner last season when he returned from the major knee injury that cut his promising rookie season short.
In the regular season, he racked up 156 kick return yards on five opportunities with an average of 31.2 yards and a long of 47 yards. Against the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the playoffs, he posted 134 return yards on five opportunities with an average of 26.8 and a long of 32 yards.
With the adaption of the new dynamic kickoff, the players best suited to return kicks are running backs because it essentially simulates a running play. Last season, three running backs ranked in the top five in the league in kick returns and kick return yards.
"It's like an outside zone play for a running back, so it is kind of natural," Mitchell said.
While he was able to return to action in a limited fashion after spending the first nine games of the 2024 season on the Physically Unable to Perform List, Mitchell still wasn't fully recovered from his injury. Now that he is more than a year and a half removed from it, he claims that he is even faster than he was pre-injury.
"When I first got here, I ran 22.2 [miles per hour], so I just hit 22.4 a couple weeks ago," Mitchell said. "So, [I'm] definitely feeling good back there myself."
Whether it is as a kick returner on special teams or receiving occasional touches on offense in relief of Henry or Hill as part of the backfield rotation, Mitchell is committed to playing any part or filling any role the Ravens require of him in pursuit of a championship.
"Whatever they need me to do, I'm down to do it. Justice [Hill] is taking a step [up] in his role, so I'm just filling in his spot, doing all the dirty work, whatever they need me to do," Mitchell said. "I'm ready for what they need me to do just to win the Super Bowl."
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!