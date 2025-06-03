Ravens' Newest Star Looking to Bounce Back in Offseason Workouts
DeAndre Hopkins signed with the Baltimore Ravens in the midst of this season's annually hectic free agency window, a move that would've been a bit more exciting just a few years ago.
Hopkins was once one of the best wide receivers in the game, a five-time Pro Bowler by his age-28 season coming off of his sixth 1,100+ yard campaign in seven years. He was looking to find some stability away from the Houston Texans in making the move to the Arizona Cardinals, but injuries slowed him down entering the 2020s. He started bouncing around the NFL, making a stop with the Tennessee Titans before his most recent one-and-done stint with the Kansas City Chiefs.
He couldn't step up to fill the massive star receiver void in the middle of the Kansas City offense, but Hopkins sounds prepared to help the Ravens in any way he can in another competitive situation.
Baltimore doesn't lack receivers like they used to, and look forward to utilizing Hopkins in a platoon role alongside standouts like Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman and Mark Andrews.
Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh has gotten to watch Hopkins prepare for the opportunity, and sounds excited at the prospect of adding such a talent. "He's a gifted guy. He's a talented guy," he told team media following Wednesday's practice. He's going to be a big-body, contested-catch receiver for us, certainly.
"He's moving great," he continued. "Plus, he brings all that experience. He's been in big games before. He's made plays in the big games. He knows how to make plays. There's not going to be any situation that's going to be too big for him, but I just thought he and Lamar (Jackson) looked really good today out there together. It was nice to see."
Hopkins, of course, has plenty of practice as a top option, but has had to spend the last few seasons acclimating himself to various spots in which he wasn't the same prioritized target he once was.
He still has his famous hands, though, which helped him reach the near-70% completion percentage he consistently flirted with during his prime. A consistent landing spot with another made man calling the shots in the pocket in Jackson with more stability in the receiver room could be just what Hopkins needs to convert his offseason preparation into a full-time return into a steady, productive option.
