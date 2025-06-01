Pair of Young Ravens WRs Shining at OTAs
The Baltimore Ravens' wide receiver room is probably in better shape than it's ever been with Lamar Jackson at quarterback. Between Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman and newcomer DeAndre Hopkins, they have a capable, versatile top three that can consistently make big plays.
It doesn't stop there, however. Baltimore also has a few depth receivers who are looking to make a name for themselves, and two of them are already doing so.
Following the first week of OTAs, Ravens team reporter Ryan Mink listed both second-year pro Devontez Walker and rookie LaJohntay Wester among his 10 standouts so far.
"Walker had one catch as a rookie - a 21-yard touchdown against the New York Giants. If Wednesday's practice is any indication, he could have a somewhat larger role in 2025," Mink wrote. "He was a busy man and made an impressive touchdown catch in the back of the end zone."
"Wester can fly, and he showed that hauling in a long touchdown pass. He juggled it at first but held on for the score," Mink wrote. "The sixth-round pick also made a tough grab over the middle despite the pass being tipped by undrafted linebacker Jay Higgins."
A 2024 fourth-round pick from North Carolina, Walker didn't have quite the impact he hoped for in his rookie season, partially due to an injury he suffered in the preseason. He showed in his lone season with the Tar Heels that he can be an impact player, hauling in 41 passes for 699 yards and seven touchdowns in eight games. With better health and a year of experience under his belt, perhaps he could be a standout in Year 2.
A 2025 sixth-round pick from Colorado, Wester is already a strong candidate to return punts for the Ravens much like he did in college. The question comes in whether or not he can break through on offense. He may be very small at 5-foot-9 and 170 pounds, but his blistering speed could give him an edge, and it seems like he's already making the best of it.
It may be tough for depth receivers to earn much playing time in Baltimore's run-heavy offense, but the more weapons Lamar Jackson has, the merrier.
