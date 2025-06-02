Ravens Rival Coaches Facing Immense Pressure in 2025
This season, the Baltimore Ravens will look to win their third consecutive AFC North title, a feat no team has accomplished since realignment in 2002.
If they pull it off, and their rivals end up underperforming, the division could look quite different next year.
Pro Football Focus' Bradley Locker put together a list of 10 coaches entering the 2025 season on the hot seat - which featured not one, not two, but three AFC North coaches, Baltimore's John Harbaugh being the only exception.
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski may be the least surprising of the three to make the list. The Browns finished with a 3-14 record last season, tied for the worst in the league. While Stefanski is accomplished, winning Coach of the Year twice, but the Browns may want a fresh voice in the locker room.
"The Browns have done Stefanski few favors with their current quarterback room, as Joe Flacco profiles as the likely starter," Locker wrote. "Aside from Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward, there isn’t much consistent talent on the team, and the immediate future is dreary. Cleveland, which holds two 2026 first-round picks, will likely reset under center next offseason, and the same transition very well may include a new leader."
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor is a more surprising addition to the list, but somewhat understandable. The Bengals have gone 9-8 and barely missed the playoffs in each of the past two seasons - which, for the sheer talent they have on offense, may not be good enough. If they suffer a similar fate this time, it could spell disaster for Taylor.
"The Bengals’ core isn’t getting any younger or cheaper, and key pieces, such as Hendrickson, may not have much time left in Cincinnati," Locker wrote. "After two straight 9-8 finishes, it feels like Taylor will need to at least make the playoffs this year to retain his job."
For a truly surprising addition, however, there's Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin. Tomlin is the longest-tenured coach in the league as he enters his 19th season with the team, and he's famously never posted a losing record in that time. However, Pittsburgh has lost six straight playoff games, including a blowout against Baltimore last season, and its last playoff win came in 2016.
"If the Steelers end north of .500 yet again, it feels implausible that owner Art Rooney would actually make a change from his 19-year head coach," Locker wrote. "But how long can a storied franchise that prides itself on achievements be content with doing nothing in January as others in the AFC keep lapping them?
"If Tomlin and Pittsburgh fail to win a playoff contest yet again, Steelers fans' complaints will only grow louder, prompting discussion about whether it’s time to move on from one of the league’s most well-respected leaders."
The AFC North may be one of the toughest divisions in football, but right now, it seems the Ravens are a step above their rivals.
