Ravens RB Standing Out at OTAs
The Baltimore Ravens secured their future in the backfield earlier this offseason by signing veteran running back Derrick Henry to a two-year, $30 million contract extension, which marked the largest deal for a running back over 30-years-old in NFL history.
However, given the nature of the position, the Ravens will need to stay prepared in the event Henry goes down. Fortunately, running back Keaton Mitchell has reportedly made a nice impression during OTAs after missing most of 2024 due to injury and could step into an impactful backup role alongside Justice Hill this upcoming season.
Ravens team reporter Ryan Mink recently listed Mitchell as one of 10 standouts at OTAs as he looks to bounce back from the season-ending ACL tear he suffered in Week 15 of the 2023 season.
"(Mitchell) appears to be back to his rookie form this offseason, showing noticeably different explosion during individual drills and turning the corner on outside runs in team drills," Mink wrote.
Mitchell played in five regular-season games and both of Baltimore's playoff contests last season. He finished 2024 with 15 carries for 30 yards and one catch for 29 yards.
Mitchell flashed major potential as an undrafted rookie in 2023 when he had 47 carries for 396 yards and two touchdowns. This was highlighted by his Week 9 performance against the Seattle Seahawks, when he had nine carries for 138 yards and a touchdown in a 37-3 win.
During the NFL Owners meetings, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said that Mitchell has continued to be on track with his injury recovery.
"I do think [Mitchell] has been on schedule; he's been on track," Harbaugh said. "That was a really tough injury. So, the fact that he got back when he did was, to me, almost miraculous that he was out there playing at all. I'm almost certain, as much as you can be sure, he's going to be [on] a whole other level coming back in the spring and then again into training camp, because he is going to be a year and a half out of that deal.
