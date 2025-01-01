Ravens LB Aiming For Key Milestone
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Odafe Oweh's breakout season has been a treat to watch, and now he wants to put the cherry on top.
Oweh, a 2021 first-round pick from Penn State, has nine sacks in 16 games this season, shattering his previous career-high of five from 2021 and 2023. He's on par with some of the top edge rushers in the game, including a former Defensive Player of the Year in San Francisco 49ers star Nick Bosa.
With one more sack in Saturday's regular season finale against the Cleveland Browns,, Oweh could join the double-digit sack club for the first time, a major personal milestone for him.
"It would mean a lot considering where I started," Oweh said. "It would be my first 10-sack season in my life – not just in the league, but since I started playing in high school. I know where I came from and the work I put in. I proved myself right. I can't wait till it happens."
Oweh has been a solid player for the Ravens for a few years now, but he's taken a massive step forward this season. Being able to get after the quarterback and defend the run well makes him a valuable piece of the defense, and the kind of player the Ravens hoped for when they drafted him.
He's not the only Ravens linebacker having an outstanding season, though. Veteran Kyle Van Noy is up to a career-high 11.5 sacks in his age-33 season, continuing his dominance as a Raven.
"It's very inspiring," Oweh said. "You've got to keep stacking, keep getting better every year you're in this thing. KV is a great example of that. He's better this year than he was last year. He just continues to add more life to his career."
Baltimore invested in both Oweh and Van Noy this offseason, picking up the former's fifth-year option and signing the latter to a two-year extension. With both of them excelling, those moves are paying dividends already.
