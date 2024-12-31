Ravens RB on Track to Return vs. Browns
With the end of the regular season fast approaching, now is the time for the Baltimore Ravens to get healthy before the postseason grind. Fortunately, help is on the way.
Justice Hill, the Ravens' No. 2 running back behind Derrick Henry, missed the team's blowout victory over the Houston Texans after suffering a concussion in the prior game. The sixth-year pro missed Monday's practice, but that was due to an illness unrelated to his concussion. According to head coach John Harbaugh, Hill will be ready to go for the Ravens' regular season finale against the Cleveland Browns on Saturday afternoon.
Hill, 27, wasn't the only player battling illness Monday, as offensive linemen Ronnie Stanley and Patrick Mekari also missed practice because of it. Hopefully, whatever is bugging the team blows over before Saturday.
Despite primarily being a complementary piece to Henry, this season has probably been the most productive of Hill's career. On the ground, he's rushed for 228 yards and a touchdown while averaging 4.9 yards per carry. He's done most of his dmaage as a receiver, though, catching 42 passes for 383 yards (9.1 yards per reception) and three touchdowns. His pass-blocking skills have also been invaluable throughout the season.
With Hill sidelined on Christmas, the Ravens turned to second-year pro Keaton Mitchell and rookie Rasheen Ali to help take some weight off Henry's shoulders. Mitchell saw his first carries since suffering a torn ACL last December, rushing for 20 yards on 11 attempts. Ali unfortunately left the game with a hip injury after just one carry, though Harbaugh said he is now "fine."
The Ravens and Browns kick off from M&T Bank Stadium at 4:30 p.m. ET, with Baltimore needing a win to clinch the AFC North.
