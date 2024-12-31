Ravens Preparing For Every Browns QB Possibility
It's rare that a team has to prepare for three different quarterbacks for any one game, but that's the situation the Baltimore Ravens find themselves in heading into their regular season finale against the Cleveland Browns.
Cleveland's quarterback situation has resembled a revolving door this season, especially after starter Deshaun Watson suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 7. Jameis Winston took over following Watson's injury and even carved up the Ravens for 334 yards and three touchdowns in Week 8, but he is now dealing with a shoulder injury. Dorian Thompson-Robinson has now started the past two games with Bailey Zappe, who started eight games for the New England Patriots over two seasons, backing him up.
After Sunday's loss to the Miami Dolphins, in which Thompson-Robinson completed 24 of 47 passes for 170 yards and an interception, head coach Kevin Stefanski declined to name a starter against the Ravens. He sang a similar tune on Tuesday, and even suggested that more than one signal-caller could see action.
Regardless of whether the Browns are trying to keep the Ravens on their toes, the latter wants to be sure they're ready for anything.
"Well, we'll have to build some tape on the guy that we don't have tape on right now – Zappe," head coach John Harbaugh told reporters Monday. "We'll go back and pull some tape from New England and different places, but we won't probably go back to Western Kentucky on him; we won't go back quite that far.
"But Winston we know, 'DTR' we know, and then [Zappe] we'll have to prepare for. I do think we'll probably know tomorrow or the next day – I would think – but we'll see. Maybe they'll try to keep it under wraps, but whichever way it goes, we're playing the Browns, the Browns are playing the Ravens, and we'll be ready to go."
The Ravens got a glimpse of Thompson-Robinson early last season, when he started in place of an injured Watson. He struggled in his first NFL start, completing 19 of 36 passes for 121 yards and three interceptions in a 28-3 Baltimore victory.
On the other hand, this could be the first time the Ravens face Zappe, though this would also be his first action as a Brown.
The Ravens and Browns kick off from M&T Bank Stadium at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, with the former looking to clinch the AFC North for the second-straight year.
