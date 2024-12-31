Multiple Ravens Battling Illness Before Browns Game
Four Baltimore Ravens players missed Tuesday's practice with illness, bringing back unpleasant memories of 2020 ahead of Saturday's regular season finale against the Cleveland Browns.
Running back Justice Hill, left tackle Ronnie Stanley and left guard Patrick Mekari each missed their second-straight practice, while defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike was a new addition. On Monday, head coach John Harbuagh said Stanley and Mekari were "dealing with some flu-like symptoms and sickness-type stuff," but added that he expected them back on Tuesday. Unfortunately, they were not back.
Harbaugh said that Hill, who missed last week's game against the Houston Texans with a concussion, was just sick and would play against the Browns.
Moving away from the players dealing with illness, cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (hamstring) was the only other non-participant. The third-year cornerback has not played since the Ravens came out of their Week 14 bye.
Running back Rasheen Ali, who suffered a hip injury against Houston, returned to practice as a limited participant.
Wide receiver Nelson Agholor (concussion) and tight end Charlie Kolar (arm) were both full participants. Agholor missed the past two games, while Kolar is working his way back from injured reserve after suffering a broken arm in late November.
The Ravens and Browns kick off from M&T Bank Stadium at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!