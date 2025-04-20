What Could Ravens Get for Mark Andrews?
With few major holes and a late first-round pick, the Baltimore Ravens may be in for a relatively uneventful NFL Draft. Well, at least in terms of the picks themselves.
Star tight end Mark Andrews has been at the center of countless trade rumors this offseason, and if those rumors are ever going to come to fruition, the draft would be the time for it. It's obviously not a hard deadline, but it's reasonable to assume that, if the Ravens do decide to move on from the three-time Pro Bowler, they'd prefer to get some immediate help in return for him.
What would such a return even look like, though? Bleacher Report's Moe Moton put together five trade packages that various teams could offer in exchange for Andrews, but all of them are pretty similar.
The full packages are as follows:
- Carolina Panthers: fourth-round pick (No. 114 overall), OL Brady Christensen
- Indianapolis Colts: fourth-round pick (No. 117), seventh-round pick (No. 232)
- Jacksonville Jaguars: fourth-round pick (No. 126), seventh-round pick (No. 221)
- Los Angeles Chargers: fourth-round pick (No. 125), OL Jamaree Salyer
- New York Jets: fourth-round pick (No. 110), sixth-round pick (No. 207)
So basically, all of them include a fourth-round pick plus a seventh (or sixth in the case of the Jets) or a backup offensive lineman. That seems like a relatively underwhelming return for a player of Andrews' caliber, but it's important to remember that he'll be 30 in September and carries a cap hit of $16.9 million this season, though a trade could lower that number.
If this is indeed what Andrews' value is, then they have to ask themselves some questions. Is keeping Andrews on the roster in hopes of making a Super Bowl run worth it knowing they could lose him for nothing next offseason? Or are they better off moving on from him now and recouping some assets?
Based on what head coach John Harbaugh and general manager Eric DeCosta have said publicly, it seems like they believe the first option is better, but Andrews' return is still not a sure thing.
"I never know what's going to happen, and I would never want to say this or that, but I can tell you this. Mark Andrews is a warrior, and he's played his butt off for us, and his competitiveness, his talent, his attitude [and] his leadership is so valued here," DeCosta told reporters on Tuesday. "He's a great player, and we're in the business of keeping as many great players as we can, so there's always a lot of unpredictability with the Draft. You just never know. I don't think we've traded many of our own players."
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!