Ravens Offense Should Remain Elite
The Baltimore Ravens are among the top teams in the NFL, and that's largely due to the efforts of quarterback Lamar Jackson.
Jackson is a two-time MVP and nearly won his third last year, but Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills edged him out for the award.
Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine thinks things could stay smooth for the Ravens in the upcoming season as long as Jackson stays healthy.
"The Ravens were No. 1 in EPA per play, first in total yardage and third in scoring offense. They mostly took an 'if it ain't broke, don't fix it' approach," Ballentine wrote.
"They spent most of their draft capital on defense, showing their confidence that the offense will keep things rolling into 2025."
"That's the beauty of having a dynamic quarterback like Lamar Jackson. As long as he's healthy, the Ravens will be among the most dynamic offenses in the league. There are few reasons to believe a repeat performance isn't coming."
On top of having Jackson under center, the team has the ever-dangerous Derrick Henry storming out of the backfield.
In his first year in Baltimore, Henry finished second in the league in rushing yards behind Philadelphia Eagles star Saquon Barkley, who helped his team win the Super Bowl this past season.
Jackson also has strong receivers in Zay Flowers, the recently-extended Rashod Bateman and veteran wideout DeAndre Hopkins, who made it all the way to the Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs a year ago.
Throw in Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely as the league's top tight end duo and the Ravens boast one of the most complete offenses in the entire NFL.
Overall, the Ravens should be one of the most intimidating offenses in the league giving fits to opposing defensive coordinators all season long.
