Ravens Underrated Pass Rusher Poised to Take Another Leap
During his first two seasons in the league, outside linebacker Tavius Robinson has been "everything you look for in a Baltimore Raven" according to pass rush coach Chuck Smith, who has been on the staff working closely with him over that span.
"Tavius Robinson doesn't get enough credit because Tavius Robinson is one of our centerpieces," Smith said. "He's not just a guy who came up [and is] an overachiever."
As a rookie, the 2023 fourth-rounder quickly carved out a key role for himself on defense as an early-down run defender who was excellent at setting the edge and also was a core contributor on special teams. He appeared in all 17 games, made one start and finished with 26 total tackles, including two for a loss, one quarterback hit and one sack.
In his sophomore campaign last season, he took another step by continuing to excel as a run defender on the top-ranked rush defense in the league while still being a staple on special teams, but was also able to showcase more of his prowess as a pass rusher. Robinson appeared in every game for the second year in a row and set career highs across the board with seven starts and recorded 32 total tackles, including four for a loss, 12 quarterback hits, 3.5 sacks and a batted pass.
Heading into his third season, Robinson feels even more comfortable in the defense and the game has slowed down for him even more, which gives him confidence that 2025 could be his best season to date.
"Things are just coming smoother [for me]," Robinson said. "The way I see plays, everything – as the years have gone on, it's gotten easier. I've been seeing plays better and kind of just taking it to the next level every year. So, I think this year is going to be great for sure."
Smith praised him for having a tenacious work ethic both on the field and in the meeting rooms when it comes to being a student of the game.
"Every day, Tavius Robinson showed up – and this is not me exaggerating – he sits in the front; he takes notes; he plays hard," Smith said. "He's taking more snaps than anybody here since I've been here in practice. He works after practice. He's a good person. He got that 'dog' in him."
Robinson credits everything he has been through during his journey to the NFL for the strong work ethic he has developed from playing at Guelph Collegiate Vocational in Guelph, Canada to having to send out his own highlights to college coaches before landing at Ole Miss.
"That's kind of what has gotten me to where I am at this point," Robinson said. "It's something that is always going to be in my blood and just kind of how I operate for the rest of my life in everything."
Last year, Robinson wasn't part of the Ravens' primary pass-rushing group, which saw Kyle Van Noy and Odafe Oweh each set career highs in sacks by reaching double digits. Smith shared that Robinson only received 250 pass rush snaps in 2024 and thinks he would've encroached double figures in sacks had he gotten more. He now believes that Robinson has developed into a "bonafide pass rusher and he has an opportunity to have a breakout season."
"He's going to be a good rusher," Smith said. "He's adding rush moves to his repertoire. He's got power, but make no bones about it, Tavius Robinson is a centerpiece in our defensive front for what he does and moving forward."
Robinson believes his strongest skill as a pass rusher comes from his power, which allows him to be a physical presence that can overwhelm would-be blockers. His go-to "staple" move is his bull rush, and working with Smith has allowed him to build upon it with more powerful moves and counters.
"He's been a great coach just to pick his brain and [to] have someone who's done it at the highest level and learn from him," Robinson said. "I think, again, every year I just think I'm getting better learning from him. I think it's just, again, going to step it up a notch in the pass rush."
