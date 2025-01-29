Ravens Part Ways With Longtime Assistant
Less than 24 hours after bringing Chuck Pagano back, the Baltimore Ravens are making a seismic change to their coaching staff.
According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Ravens and assistant head coach/defensive pass game coordinator Chris Hewitt have mutually agreed to part ways. Hewitt has been on the Ravens' staff since 2012, and was just promoted to assistant head coach last year.
Hewitt, 50, first joined the Ravens as an assistant special teams coach in 2012, and became an assistant special teams coach in 2014. He then earned another promotion in 2015, and has been leading the secondary ever since.
Baltimore has traditionally been one of the league's better defenses throughout Hewitt's tenure, and he's helped players such as Kyle Hamilton, Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters, Earl Thomas and Eric Weddle earn Pro Bowl selections.
This season was the epitome of a roller coaster for Hewitt's unit. The Ravens' pass defense was outright awful in the first half of the season, allowing nearly 300 yards per game through Week 10. After making some key personnel changes, namely inserting Ar'Darius Washington into the starting lineup at safety, the secondary actually played like one of the best in the league.
With those early-season struggles and Pagano arriving as a senior secondary coach, both sides clearly felt it was time to go their separate ways.
As Pelissero noted, Hewitt did interview for defensive coordinator jobs last offseason, and should have interest from around the league. Despite his time in Baltimore coming to a close, the veteran coach should be able to land on his feet.
