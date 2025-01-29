Ravens Predicted to Sign Raiders, Commanders Rising Defenders
The Baltimore Ravens' secondary played very well in the second half of the season, but the firsst half was a very different story.
Through Week 10, the Ravens were allowing nearly 300 passing yards per game, and were on pace to have the worst pass defense in several years. The breaking point came in Week 10 against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football, when the Ravens allowed Ja'Marr Chase to go off with 11 receptions for 264 yards and three touchdowns.
After that, Baltimore made some key personnel changes that paid off substantially. Ar'Darius Washington took the starting safety role opposte Kyle Hamilton, while Marcus Williams was benched and Eddie Jackson was released outright. While those changes definitely helped Zach Orr's unit, it did leave the safety unit without much depth to speak of.
As a result, many believe the Ravens could prioritize adding a safety during the offseason, with ESPN's Ben Solak going so far as to suggest two potential targets in free agency.
"The Ravens' age and lack of speed in the secondary nearly swamped their season, and they'll be desperate to avoid a similar trap in 2025," Solak wrote. "They will go after free agent safety Tre'von Moehrig, who had a strong contract year with the Raiders, and Jeremy Chinn, who is a great Kyle Hamilton foil, to revitalize the core of their defense."
Moehrig, 25, was a rare bright spot for the Raiders this season, racking up 104 total tackles, 10 passes defended and two interceptions. In coverage, he allowed 38 receptions on 58 targets for 378 yards and four touchdowns, good for a passer rating of 92.5 (per Pro Football Reference).
Chinn, 26, was a surprise standout in his first season with the upstart Commanders. The former Defensive Rookie of the Year finalist racked up 117 total tackles, five passes defended and one interception. In coverage, though, he allowed 39 receptions on 53 targets for 459 yards and seven touchdowns for a passer rating of 131.2, so he may be better off as a box safety than a deep one.
Jamison Hensley, ESPN's Ravens beat reporter, agreed with Solak about signing a safety in the offseason.
"Add a free safety. Ar'Darius Washington has admirably replaced Marcus Williams, who was benched after allowing too many big plays. But Baltimore has a history of adding veteran safeties in free agency, from Eric Weddle to Earl Thomas to Williams."
The Ravens won't have a ton of cap space to work with, but both Moehrig and Chinn should be relatively affordable. For the right price, one or both of them could be valuable additions on the back end.
