Chuck Pagano Unretires to Join Ravens Coaching Staff
Nothing like a good ol' reunion.
On Tuesday night, the Baltimore Ravens officially announced the return of former coach Chuck Pagano as their senior secondary advisor. Pagano, 64, was the Ravens' secondary coach from head coach John Harbaugh's arrival in 2008 up until 2010, and the team's defensive coordinator in 2011.
"It is exciting to add Coach Chuck Pagano to our defensive staff and continue to develop and grow our young and talented secondary," Harbaugh said in a statement. "Chuck brings a wealth of knowledge, experience and coaching talent to our team. He has deep ties to the program and is excited to get to work."
The Boulder, Colorado native is very familiar with the Ravens, but is perhaps best known for his time leading the Indianapolis Colts from 2012-17. In that time, he posted a 56-46 record (3-3 in the postseason) and led the Colts to three-straight playoff appearances from 2012-14. His record declined as Andrew Luck began to deal with more and more injuries, but his first three years in Indianapolis were very fruitful.
During his first season as head coach, Pagano and the Colts became one of the best stories in the league as he battled leukemia throughout the season. Bruce Arians helped lead Indianapolis to an 11-5 record and a playoff berth, ultimately falling to Baltimore in the Wild Card Round, but make no mistake, the Colts were playing for their head coach the entire time.
Pagano's last coaching job came as the Chicago Bears' defensive coordinator from 2019-20, during which he worked with current Ravens star linebacker Roquan Smith. He retired on Jan. 13, 2021.
"As much as I love coaching, it takes a lot of time away from your family and loved ones," Pagano said in a statement released by the Bears at the time. "I'm excited to start this new chapter of my life and can't wait to be able to spend more time with my family. This has been an amazing ride and I have made countless relationships that I will cherish forever."
Since retiring, Pagano has been a regular on "The Pat McAfee Show," even hosting his own segment during the 2022 season.
Now, he returns to coaching to help lead a secondary featuring Kyle Hamilton, Nate Wiggins and plenty of other talented players.
