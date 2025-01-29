Ravens Star Shares Heartwarming Photos From Pro Bowl
While they'd much rather be in New Orleans preparing for Super Bowl LIX right now, a handful of Baltimore Ravens players are enjoying the sights and sounds of Orlando as they prepare for the Pro Bowl Games later this week.
There's not quite as many Ravens as expected at the Pro Bowl Games, as Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry and Zay Flowers have opted out for various reasons, but several of them have still made the trip down to Orlando. One of those players is cornerback Marlon Humphrey, a first-team All-Pro this season and always the personality.
On Wednesday morning, Humphrey posted some adorable pictures on social media at the Pro Bowl Games with his family. The highlight of those pictures is definitely his son wearing his jersey, which is obviously too big for the youngster.
Humphrey, 28, had a much-needed bounce-back this season after dealing with injuries for several years. The 2017 first-round pick finished third in the league with a career-high six interceptions, including his first-ever pick-six in a Week 16 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
He earned his second All-Pro selection as a result, though this time as a slot cornerback rather than an outside one.
Unfortunately, Humphrey and the Ravens fell short yet again in the postseason, with their season ending in the Divisional Round at the hands of the Buffalo Bills. With Humphrey having no guaranteed money left on his current contract, he will likely need a new one this offseason, or it could be the end of his time in Baltimore.
"Honestly, I know this sounds kind of just not really a great answer, but there's only a select few people that know they're going to be here next year," Humphrey told reporters after the Bills game. "There really [is not] a true message. This team is done. Obviously, there's a message to go, but when I look at it, some guys will be here, [and] some guys won't – who knows what.
"I know I have no more years guaranteed on this existing contract, so it's whatever message you have ... You could be on this team. You could be on another team. Some guys will stay, some guys will leave, and I fall into that same bucket. So, the message is, 'We lost. Get over it,' and we'll kind of see where the offseason goes."
