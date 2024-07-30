Ravens Place Second-Year OLB on Injured Reserve
The Baltimore Ravens have placed outside linebacker Malik Hamm on injured reserve after suffering a knee injury, the team announced.
Hamm, 23, went undrafted out of Lafeyette last year, but signed with the Ravens and managed to make the initially 53-man roster. Unfortunately, he spent his entire rookie season on injured reserve due to an ankle injury. He had an impressive spring this offseason, but is unfortunately back to injured reserve.
A Baltimore native, Hamm enjoyed a very productive college career at Lafayette. In five seasons with the Leopards, he racked up 233 total tackles, 50 tackles for loss, 32 sacks and eight forced fumbles. He left as the program's all-time leader in sacks and won the Patriot League Defensive Player of the Year award in 2019 and 2022.
Hamm was also selected No. 9 overall by the Pittsburgh Maulers in the 2023 USFL Draft, but he opted not to play for them in pursuit of his NFL dream.
In a corresponding move, the Ravens signed outside linebacker Quincy Roche, another Maryland native, to the 90-man roster. Roche, a 2021 sixth-round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers, played 17 games for the New York Giants in 2021 and 2022, recording 40 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and one sack.
The Ravens' edge rusher competition behind Odafe Oweh and veteran Kyle Van Noy remains fierce, with Tavius Robinson and David Ojabo seemingly having the upper hand. On the other hand, Hamm and third-round rookie Adisa Isaac are dealing with various injuries.
