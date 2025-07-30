Ravens Predicted to Add Savvy WR
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson may already have the most talented group of weapons he has had around him in his NFL career. However, some believe the team will further strengthen the unit next offseason.
Brentley Weissman of Pro Football Sports Network predicts the Ravens will use their first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston.
"Washington has produced quite a few talented receivers in recent years, and Denzel Boston is the next in line. He is a savvy receiver who runs excellent routes from both the inside and outside. Boston has very good size and is an above-average athlete overall. His ball skills and body control are both outstanding," Weissman wrote. "Baltimore has steadily improved their receiving core throughout Lamar Jackson’s career, but could still use some more firepower. Boston projects as a perfect complement to Zay Flowers and would provide Jackson with yet another reliable target."
Boston broke out last season after the departures of Washington wide receivers Rome Odunze, Ja'Lynn Polk and Jalen McMillan. In 2024, he recorded 63 catches for 834 yards and nine touchdowns.
Now the 6-foot-4, 209-pound wide receiver will try to stack another stellar campaign with a declaration for the NFL Draft likely coming in the near future. If he does just that, he should be on Baltimore's radar.
The Ravens don't necessarily need to add another wide receiver, especially given their run-first mentality. But 33-year-old DeAndre Hopkins is declining and playing on a one-year deal, and Flowers is one of the smallest receivers in the league at 5-foot-9, 183 pounds.
Boston could prove to be Hopkins' future replacement and perfect complement to Flowers in Baltimore's offense. That will likely depend on him notching his first 1,000-yard receiving season in 2025, though.
