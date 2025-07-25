Ravens' AFC North Rival Announces Surprise Retirement
As the Baltimore Ravens continue to add talent ahead of the 2025 season, one of their AFC North rivals is losing some.
Cleveland Browns veteran linebacker Jordan Hicks made a surprising announcement that he is retiring from the NFL.
"After 23 years of playing football, I'm officially retiring from the NFL," Hicks wrote. "I leave this chapter with deep gratitude for every lessen, challenge, and victory. I'm proud of what I accomplished on the field, but even more proud of the man I've become because of it."
Hicks, 33, joined the Browns on a two-year contract last offseason. In 2024, he recorded 78 tackles, two sacks and four passes defensed as a key piece to their defense.
Now he leaves a massive hole to fill for Cleveland, which also lost star linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah for the year after he suffered potentially career-altering injury last season.
While Hicks' retirement is abrupt, it isn't a total shock, either, given the Browns' quarterback situation heading into the season. They are currently picking between Kenny Pickett, 40-year-old Joe Flacco and rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders to be their starting quarterback.
That could be viewed as less than ideal for a player like Hicks, who is on the backend of his career. If he didn't believe in Cleveland's plan, it makes sense that he wouldn't want to put his body through yet another long and grueling season.
Hicks' retirement puts the Ravens' rival in a tough situation on defense. After a strong 2023 season, the Browns' defensive unit appeared to come back to reality in 2024 and that trend will now likely continue.
The Super Bowl LII champion finished his 10-year NFL career with 951 tackles, 16.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, 11 fumble recoveries, 13 interceptions, 53 passes defensed and one touchdown.
