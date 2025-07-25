Ravens' Cut Candidate Shines at Training Camp
Baltimore Ravens fourth-year linebacker David Ojabo has been named a cut candidate following a few frustrating years to start his NFL career. However, he's doing everything he can do make sure that doesn't happen.
According to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, Ojabo was one of the players who has impressed the most to start Ravens training camp.
"Ojabo broke up a pass in Wednesday's practice and has given starting right tackle Roger Rosengarten some issues in each of the first two days," Zrebiec wrote. "I think David being on the field consistently will be the key. He didn't play at all his first year. Last year, he got a little bit 'nicked up.' I think he's healthy, stronger than he has ever been. He looks great out here the first two days [of training camp]. I expect him to play great."
Ojabo, the No. 45 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, has struggled to stay on the field. And when he has played, he has not had the production the Ravens likely imagined when they drafted him with just 16 tackles, four sacks and two forced fumbles through his first three NFL seasons.
He is entering the final year of his rookie deal, and Baltimore's edge rusher group got even deeper this offseason with the second-round selection of Mike Green in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Green led all FBS players with 17 sacks last season at Marshall and now joins veterans Kyle Van Noy, Odafe Oweh, Tavius Robinson and Adisa Isaac in the room. Some believe the Ravens could still add to the unit as well.
However, Ojabo seems to be more motivated than ever to turn his NFL career around, especially in a contract year. He has all the tools to be successful at the next level as a once projected top 15 pick, too.
Ojabo suffered an Achilles injury in 2022 that caused him to fall in the draft and miss most of his rookie season. Then his 2023 campaign was cut short due to a partially torn ACL.
