Former Ravens Defender Joins NFC Contender
A former player of the Baltimore Ravens is heading to the NFC with the hopes of turning his career around on a possible contender.
Former Ravens cornerback Christian Matthew is signing with the Dallas Cowboys, according to ESPN insider Adam Schefter.
Matthew, 28, signed to the Ravens practice squad during the 2023 season and later signed a reserve/future contract with the team.
He recorded four total tackles (two solo) with the Ravens in the preseason, but he was then placed on injured reserve due to an injury that forced him to miss the entirety of the 2024 season.
That hinted his time in Baltimore was nearing an end, especially because the team has since added veteran free agents Jaire Alexander and Chidobe Awuzie along with drafting rookies Bilhal Kone and Robert Longerbeam in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Matthew began his NFL career as a seventh-round pick by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2022 NFL Draft. There he recorded 20 tackles and three passes defense before being released midway through the 2023 season.
He then signed to the Chicago Bears practice squad but was not signed to a reserve/future contract after the season.
A native of Cusseta, Georgia, Matthew played college football for the Georgia Southern Eagles before transferring to the Samford Bulldogs and then to the Valdosta State Blazers, where he was tied for fifth in the nation in pass break ups and named first-team All-Gulf South Conference.
