Former Ravens Defender Signs with AFC Team
A former player of the Baltimore Ravens is heading to play somewhere else in the AFC.
Former Ravens defensive tackle Josh Tupou is signing with the Indianapolis Colts, the team announced.
Tupou, 31, signed with Baltimore last offseason. He spent the majority of the season on the practice squad, appearing in just three games and recording one sack and three tackles before becoming a free agent once again this offseason.
However, the Ravens decided to go in a different direction on the defensive line. Baltimore selected defensive tackle Aeneas Peebles in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft and signed veteran John Jenkins to join returning players Nnamdi Madubuike, Broderick Washington and Travis Jones.
Tupou began his NFL career as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and signed with the Cincinnati Bengals, with whom he would spend the first seven years of his professional career.
He carved out a role for himself on the Bengals defensive line while bouncing between their practice squad and active roster. From 2017-23, he registered 86 tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble.
A native of Long Beach, Cal., Tupou played college football for the Colorado Buffaloes. There he racked up 125 tackles and 6.5 sacks over four years.
Tupou has appeared in 68 career games with 23 starts since entering the league in 2017.
