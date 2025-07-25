Ravens Predicted to Reunite with Three-Time Pro Bowler
The Baltimore Ravens are expected to have one of the most well-rounded rosters in the NFL once again this season. However, for a team that is trying to get over the hump in the playoffs, adding more talent is never a bad thing.
That is why Cory Woodroof of USA Today's For The Win believes the Ravens will reunite with three-time Pro Bowl linebacker Jadeveon Clowney this season.
"The Ravens adding Clowney as a mercenary rusher at this point in the season would be such a Ravens move," Woodroof wrote. "Clowney has played there before, and we like the idea of a reunion for both sides quite a bit."
Clowney, 32, still proved to have some good football in him last season. In 2024, he recorded 46 tackles, 5.5 sacks and four passes defensed in 14 games with the Carolina Panthers.
It was a down year after his 9.5-sack campaign in 2023 with Baltimore, but a reunion could be all Clowney needs to extend his NFL career by another year or two.
The Ravens should be interested, too. 34-year-old Kyle Van Noy isn't getting any younger. Odafe Oweh must still prove his 10-sack campaign a year ago was not an outlier. Second-round rookie Mike Green is unproven, as are Tavius Robinson and Adisa Isaac.
Clowney would provide some extra insurance for Baltimore if it were to suffer any injuries at the position or if any of the team's younger players were to underperform.
The only problem with adding Clowney would be if the Ravens are hoping to develop their younger players with on-the-field experience.
"The Ravens like their young edge rushers and believe they need to play to appropriately develop," Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic wrote. "I don’t think they want to reduce the snaps of Kyle Van Noy, Odafe Oweh and Tavius Robinson any more than the presence of Mike Green and a healthy Adisa Isaac already could. You can never have enough pass rushers, but adding Clowney or Za’Darius Smith would impact what production you get from the guys you already have."
Clowney has recorded 409 tackles, 58 sacks, 15 forced fumbles, nine fumble recoveries, 32 passes defensed, one interception and one touchdown in his 11-year NFL career.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!