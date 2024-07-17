Ravens Predicted to Have Disastrous Start
After a 13-4 season and an AFC Championship Game appearance, the Baltimore Ravens may have a tough time repeating that success this season.
It's true that most of last year's roster returns, but with a few key players missing. Gone are the likes of safety Geno Stone, linebacker Patrick Queen, edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney, and offensive linemen Morgan Moses, Kevin Zeitler and John Simpson. For the most part, the Ravens are counting on unproven young players to make up for their losses, obviously a big gamble.
Additionally, the Ravens coaching staff looks quite different after defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald became the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks. Key assistants in defensive line coach/assistant head coach Anthony Weaver and defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson also left for coordinator jobs with the Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans, respectively.
With all the new pieces, it may take time for the Ravens to kick into gear. As such, Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine believes they may may be in for a "disastrous" start to the season.
"The first is the offensive line. The Ravens will be breaking in three new starters this season. Right tackle Morgan Moses was traded to the Jets and will be joined by left guard John Simpson in New York. Kevin Zeitler started at right guard and left to go to the Detroit Lions," Ballentine writes. "The Ravens aren't going with proven vets to take over those spots right now. ... Figuring out who will take over those three starting spots and then figuring out how to maximize their talents within the scheme could take some time.
"Throw in a defense that will have to navigate the switch from Mike Macdonald to Zach Orr at defensive coordinator and the Ravens could have some growing pains early on in the season.
It doesn't help that Baltimore has an absolutely brutal early schedule. The Ravens begin the season with a road matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, the very same team that eliminated them en route to a second-straight Super Bowl. Then after a Week 2 home game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Baltimore plays the Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals over the next three weeks, with only the Buffalo game being at home.
The Ravens are likely in Super Bowl or bust territory now, and if they want to avoid a bust, then they'll have to answer some big questions very quickly.
Make sure you bookmark Ravens Country for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!