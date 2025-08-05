Ravens Predicted to Land Explosive WR
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson already has arguably the best supporting cast of his NFL career, but some believe they could soon add to it.
Jacob Infante of Pro Football Network predicts the Ravens will use their first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate.
"Zay Flowers seems to be the WR1 the Baltimore Ravens have needed in recent years. However, with DeAndre Hopkins a short-term addition and Rashod Bateman better suited for a complementary role, adding another receiver in Round 1 makes sense, given the value in this 2026 NFL Mock Draft," Tate wrote. "Keep an eye on Carnell Tate now that he doesn’t have Emeka Egbuka competing for touches in Ohio State’s offense. He’s a tall, explosive receiver with good spatial awareness against zone coverage. He has serious deep-threat potential."
Tate, 20, still produced for the Buckeyes last season, even while competing for targets with Egbuka. He finished the year with 52 catches for 733 yards and four touchdowns.
However, the 6-foot-3, 191-pound wide receiver can now take his game to another level in Ohio State's offense. He'll certainly need to do so if he hopes to continue raising his draft stock with a declaration for the NFL likely coming this year.
If Tate does just that, he should be on Baltimore's radar. Hopkins isn't the same player he used to be at 33 and playing on a one-year deal, and Flowers is one of the smallest receivers in the league at 5-foot-9, 183 pounds.
Tate could prove to be Hopkins' future replacement and perfect complement to Flowers for many years to come.
The Ravens also have wide receivers Devontez Walker, Tylan Wallace, LaJohntay Wester, Anthony Miller, Malik Cunningham and Keith Kirkwood on their roster, making Tate a true luxury pick.
