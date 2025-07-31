Pair of Ravens Rookies Avoid Major Injuries
The Baltimore Ravens aren't going to ask a lot of their 2025 rookie class, outside of first-round pick Malaki Starks. However, the team is still letting out a sigh of relief after two of its rookies had a massive collision during the latest training camp practice.
Wide receiver LaJohntay Wester and cornerback Robert Longerbeam collided during a pass play. Both players were very slow to get up but seemed to escape without any major injuries.
It's great news because both players aren't guaranteed roster spots as sixth-round picks.
The Ravens selected Wester with the No. 203 overall pick and are hoping he can be their top punt returner this year. He showcased he can do just that over the past two years at Florida Atlantic and Colorado.
From 2023-24, Wester returned 23 punts for 386 yards and two touchdowns. He also reeled in 182 catches for 2,099 yards and 18 touchdowns.
Baltimore then selected Longerbeam with the No. 212 overall pick, but his path to a roster spot is much less clear.
Longerbeam will have to compete with undrafted free agent Reuben Lowery, who has had a nice camp for himself thus far.
Longerbeam did leave practice early, but it was believed to be cautionary since practice ended early anyway due to inclement weather in the forecast.
Either way, he needs to get back on the field and in a hurry to continue making his case for a spot on the Ravens 53-man roster.
Longerbeam recorded 152 tackles, two sacks, five forced fumbles, 33 passes defensed and five interceptions from 2021-24 at Rutgers.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!