Second-Year WR Becoming Ravens Camp Star
Training camps around the league are still in their beginning stages, but several Baltimore Ravens players are already showing they can make an impact in 2025.
Second-year wide receiver Devontez Walker is among the five Ravens who have shined the brightest at training camp thus far, according to Ryan Mink of baltimoreravens.com.
"The Ravens have had a good start to camp, so I could list a bunch of players here. I'll limit myself to five," Mink wrote. "So far, my top five would be wide receivers DeAndre Hopkins and Devontez Walker, running back Keaton Mitchell, inside linebacker Roquan Smith, and cornerback Jaire Alexander."
It isn't surprising to see highly-touted veterans like Hopkins, Smith and Alexander as players who are leading the charge for Baltimore this season, but it is promising to see younger players like Walker and Mitchell catching attention.
Walker, a fourth-round pick by Baltimore in the 2024 NFL Draft, underwhelmed as a rookie. Last season, he recorded just one catch for 21 yards and a touchdown.
However, many believe he is in store for a massive leap this season, especially after making a nice play over former first-round cornerback Nate Wiggins.
"Walker shined in the past two padded practices, making several nifty snags, including a touchdown over Nate Wiggins," Mink continued.
It won't be easy for Walker to breakout since the Ravens have one of the deepest wide receiver rooms they've ever had with returning playmakers in Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman and Tylan Wallace to go along with the addition of Hopkins. But if he continues to show out, it will be difficult to keep him off the field.
The same could be said for Mitchell, too. The third-year back has struggled to stay healthy, but when he's been on the field, he's been a true difference maker.
As a rookie in 2023, Mitchell averaged 8.4 yards per carry before tearing his ACL in a Week 15 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
"Back to full strength from his rookie knee injury, Mitchell looks supercharged and has still stood out even since the pads have come on," Mink wrote.
Only time will tell if Mitchell can return as the same player he was before his injury and stay healthy, but if he can, the Ravens offense will be even more formidable in 2025.
