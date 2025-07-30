Ravens Veteran Sees Bright Future in Rookie
Baltimore Ravens veteran linebacker Kyle Van Noy thinks they may have landed a gem in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Van Noy believes Ravens second-round rookie linebacker Mike Green is going to be very successful at the next level.
"He's going to be really good," Van Noy said. "You can see the quick twitch. You can see the skills. These kids that are coming into the NFL, the skills that they have at the pass-rush technique, their technique is already really, really high level. Now, it's just getting the execution with the elite tackles. The tackles in college are going to be way better than the NFL; they're really good at their craft. So, you can see he has a bright future."
Green, the No. 59 overall pick in this year's draft, is clearly very talented after leading all FBS players with 17 sacks last season at Marshall. However, he does have some off-the-field concerns.
If Green can avoid being a further distraction, he has the chance to make an immediate impact as a rookie. Some even think he could put together a NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year-caliber campaign in 2025.
"Winning DROY has proven extremely elusive for players picked outside of Round 1. DeMeco Ryans and Shaquille Leonard — both linebackers selected early in Round 2 — are the only guys who have accomplished the feat in the last 20 years," Dan Parr of NFL.com wrote. "Green is somewhat of a unique case, though, as he was widely considered a top-20 talent but fell all the way to Baltimore late in Round 2 amid questions about two sexual assault allegations."
Only time will tell if Green can reach those expectations, but he seems to have caught the attention of some of his new Ravens teammates, which is not easy to do this early in the summer.
