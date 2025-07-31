Ravens QB Not Impressing at Training Camp
Two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson is the Baltimore Ravens' unquestioned starter at quarterback, but who his backup will be is still up for grabs.
Veteran Cooper Rush will likely have the upper hand after signing a two-year, $6.2 million deal this offseason. However, Ryan Mink of baltimoreravens.com believes he will still have to earn the job over former sixth-round pick Devin Leary with yet to produce any big plays throughout training camp.
"Cooper Rush has made some good throws, but I wouldn't say he's made many "wow" plays yet," Mink wrote. "His best throw of camp was dropping a long bomb into the waiting hands of running back Rasheen Ali."
Rush, 31, got his first consistent stretch of starting experience last season with the Dallas Cowboys when he filled in for the injured Dak Prescott. In 12 games, he threw for 1,844 yards, 12 touchdowns and five interceptions.
If Rush were to ever have to fill in for Jackson, the Ravens would likely be more than happy with that type of production.
Luckily for Baltimore and Rush, training camp is still in its early stages, so he has plenty of time to strengthen his case as Jackson's backup.
"Rush is still getting accustomed to Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken's offense after spending his first seven seasons in Dallas," Mink continued. "Perhaps most importantly, Rush hasn't made many glaring mistakes, such as bad interceptions. Teams are looking for solid play from their backup quarterback and I believe Rush can deliver that if called upon."
Money has a tendency to do the talking when it comes to sorting out depth charts in the NFL. Rush will be Jackson's backup if that continues to be the case, but making a few wow plays before the conclusion of training camp wouldn't hurt, either.
