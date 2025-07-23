Ravens Predicted to Reunite with TD Machine
The Baltimore Ravens already have one of the best backfields in the NFL, thanks to three-time first-team All-Pro running back Derrick Henry. However, some believe they could opt to further bolster it in the coming weeks.
Jacob Infante of Pro Football Sports Network thinks the Ravens should consider reuniting with running back Gus Edwards.
"At 30 years old, Edwards shouldn’t be expected to serve as anyone’s bell cow back at this stage. However, the 238-pound bruiser is still a capable short-yardage back," Infante wrote. "The Las Vegas Raiders and Washington Commanders stand out as teams who need RB depth, and a reunion with the Baltimore Ravens as a backup could make sense, too."
Edwards, an undrafted free agent out of Rutgers in 2018, spent the 2024 season with the Los Angeles Chargers, but he played the first six seasons of his NFL carer in Baltimore.
During that span, he racked up 3,395 yards and 26 touchdowns, 13 of which came in 2023 when he led the team in touchdowns.
If Edwards were to join the Ravens, that would unlikely be the case again as he'd serve as Henry's backup. However, it wouldn't be difficult to imagine the two backs combining for a ton of touchdowns.
Edwards would give Baltimore some extra insurance at the position, especially fitting Henry's profile compared to the rest of the room.
Outside of Henry, the team has smaller backs in Justice Hill and Keaton Mitchell. If Henry were to ever miss time, Edwards would be able to fill in seamlessly.
It's unclear what it would take to land Edwards, but he shouldn't be demanding too much this late into his career. He signed two-year, $6.5 million contract with the Chargers last offseason.
Edwards has rushed for 3,760 yards and 30 touchdowns while averaging 4.7 yards per carry in his seven-year NFL career.
