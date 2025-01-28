Will the Ravens Make the Super Bowl Next Year?
Each year that goes by without the Baltimore Ravens making the Super Bowl only makes the question of "When?" grow louder and louder. At this point, though, that question may be turning into "If?"
This year's team was arguably the best in the Lamar Jackson era, but still fell short of the big game with a 27-25 loss to the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round. After another playoff heartbreaker, and the Kansas City Chiefs continuing to rule the conference with an iron fist, there's understandably a lot of doom and gloom in the fanbase right now.
As bleak as it may seem, not all hope for the future is lost.
CBS Sports looked at every team that lost in the playoffs this season to see which one has the best shot at making the Super Bowl next year. On said list, the Ravens came in at No. 4 overall, but did rank highest among the AFC teams.
"If the Bills can't get over the hump, then can the Ravens? Especially if Lamar Jackson's electric regular-season production has yet to translate deep in the playoffs? Once again, this is simply a case of a quarterback being too dynamic to ignore. They have too often been their own worst enemy," CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin wrote.
It is undeniably true that the Ravens are their own worst enemy far too often. They out-gained the Bills by over 140 yards in the Divisional Round, yet still lost due to three turnovers and other self-inflicted wounds.
It's not the talent that's the problem, it's that the Ravens can't get out of their own way. If they manage to do that, then maybe next year could finally be their year.
"You keep striving forward to stack those games together and put three or four really good games together, error-free games together, and go ahead and win a Super Bowl," head coach John Harbaugh told reporters last week. "And when you do that, it's really a great accomplishment. So, we're capable of doing that. We put ourselves into position to do that, and we'll keep striving for that. So, if I've learned anything, I've learned that."
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!