Ravens Coach Gushes Over Rookie Defender
Prolific sack production and explosive athleticism made Baltimore Ravens rookie outside linebacker Mike Green one of the highest-rated defensive prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft. He led the FBS with a career-high 17 sacks and was named a First Team All American selection in his final year competing in college at Marshall University.
However, when watching his tape during the pre-draft process, the first attribute trait that jumped off the film in the eyes of Ravens pass rush coach Chuck Smith was his relentless effort.
"A guy who runs to the ball and if you've watched him out here, Mike Green runs to the ball. Every play and you don't have to coach him on that," Smith said Wednesday on the final day of Organized Team Activities. "That's one of the best things. When you become a pro, you shouldn't have to coach effort."
Green's non-stop motor was one of several key intangibles that Smith gushed over when talking about the Ravens' second-round pick while at the podium. He also praised his high football IQ when it comes to getting up to speed with the defensive scheme and admires that he not only has a willingness to learn but an eagerness to soak up as much knowledge as he can.
“He’s coachable,” Smith said. “He wants to learn, he’s in there asking questions with [outside linebackers coach] Matt (Robinson) and [defensive line coach] Dennis (Johnson) when we’re all combined as far as a defensive front when we’re altogether in the room.”
In practice, Smith said Green never turns down a rep during individual or team drills and even though the pads have yet to come on, the “heavy hands” he plays with are still noticeable.
"He puts hands on guys [and] he's showing that he has the ability to strike blocks,” Smith said. “As far as Mike doing everything we’ve asked, he’s doing it.”
From a pass rush standpoint, Green already possesses tremendous skill, refinement and a plethora of moves which Smith credits to the player himself as well as the coaching he got at both of the colleges he played at with the University of Virginia and Marshall.
“Mike can cross-chop; Mike can spin; Mike can ghost,” Smith said. “But from that standpoint, Mike is the best example of this new generation that have learned from the pros, and he comes in already really highly skilled up.”
Not only is Green’s first-step get-off explosive but his ability to avoid false steps has also “amazed” his coaches.
“He gets off on the ball fast,” Smith said. “So, I can't say enough about Mike so far. Now we put the pads on ... The Mike Green that we've seen so far is everything that we thought he would be when we decided to draft him."
Even though he hasn't been able to truly unleash his full skillset as a pass rusher during OTAs when players aren't wearing pads and full contact is prohibited, that hasn't stopped Green from making plays in practice. According to reports from media members in attendance at Tuesday's practice, he intercepted a pass intended for tight end Isaiah Likely from backup quarterback Cooper Rush while dropping into coverage.
If he can provide more value than being a lethal situational pass rusher, it will be hard for the Ravens to keep the gifted rookie off the field despite being loaded at the position which includes a pair of veteran players who recorded 10 or more sacks last season.
